Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Schauffele's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.