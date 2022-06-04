  • Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark nearly aces No. 4 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.