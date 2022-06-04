Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 49th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Clark's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Clark his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.