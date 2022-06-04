Will Zalatoris putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Will Zalatoris tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Will Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.