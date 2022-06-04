-
Viktor putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland finds green in two with iron and birdies at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Viktor Hovland had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hovland's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 over for the round.
