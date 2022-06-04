Viktor putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Viktor Hovland had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 over for the round.