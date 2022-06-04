Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.