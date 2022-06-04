Sungjae Im shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Sungjae Im hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Im had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Im's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.