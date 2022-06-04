Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.