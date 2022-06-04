-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 04, 2022
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
-
-