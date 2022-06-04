Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lowry had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lowry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lowry's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.