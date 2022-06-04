Sepp Straka putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Sepp Straka got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sepp Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Straka's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.