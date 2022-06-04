Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Theegala got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Theegala hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.