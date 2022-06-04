6-over 78 by Ryan Moore in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryan Moore hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 69th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Moore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to 6 over for the round.