Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.