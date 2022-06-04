Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Rickie Fowler had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Fowler's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.