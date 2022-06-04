Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 210-yard par-3 fourth green, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reed's 191 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.