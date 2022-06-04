Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Cantlay chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Cantlay got to the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for eagle, bringing Cantlay to 3 under for the round.