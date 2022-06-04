Pat Perez shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 49th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 over for the round.