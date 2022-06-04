Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Pereira's 176 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Pereira had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Pereira's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

Pereira tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to 3 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 under for the round.