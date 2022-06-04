Max Homa putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Max Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Homa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.