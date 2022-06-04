Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.