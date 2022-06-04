Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 49th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.