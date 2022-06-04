Martin Laird comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Martin Laird hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Laird had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Laird's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Laird's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.