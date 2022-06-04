Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.