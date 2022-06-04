  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes sends in 55-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.