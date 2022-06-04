Luke List shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, List's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, List hit his 133 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, List's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, List hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.