Lucas Herbert putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lucas Herbert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Lucas Herbert had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Herbert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Herbert at 2 under for the round.