Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Glover's his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Glover's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Glover chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.