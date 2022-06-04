Lanto Griffin shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 15th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Griffin to 2 over for the round.