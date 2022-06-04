Kramer Hickok shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 205 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.