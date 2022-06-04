Keith Mitchell shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 over for the round.