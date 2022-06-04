Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Keegan Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 4 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

Bradley had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.