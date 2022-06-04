K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

K.H. Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Lee hit his 106 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Lee chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.