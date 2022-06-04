Jordan Spieth putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Jordan Spieth's 194 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Spieth's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 under for the round.