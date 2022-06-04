  • Jon Rahm putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.