Jon Rahm putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Jon Rahm's 213 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Rahm his third shot was a drop and his approach went 93 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.