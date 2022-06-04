Joel Dahmen rebounds from poor front in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dahmen finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Joel Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Dahmen hit his 101 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Dahmen's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.