Joaquin Niemann putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Niemann hit his 89 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

Niemann hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.