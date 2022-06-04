Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Daniel Berger and Francesco Molinari; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Vegas's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.