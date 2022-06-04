Jason Day putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Jason Day chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Jason Day to 2 under for the round.

Day missed the green on his first shot on the 210-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Day's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Day's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.