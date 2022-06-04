  • J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.