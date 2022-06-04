J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.