Garrick Higgo putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Garrick Higgo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Garrick Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrick Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Higgo had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgo's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgo had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgo to 2 under for the round.