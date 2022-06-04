Francesco Molinari shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Berger; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Molinari's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Molinari chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.