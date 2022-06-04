-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 04, 2022
-
Highlights
Francesco Molinari spins wedge right to the flag and birdies at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Berger; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Molinari's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Molinari chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
-
-