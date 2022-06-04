Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Grillo's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.