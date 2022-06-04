  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo gets up-and-down for birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.