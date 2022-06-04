Doug Ghim shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 49th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.