Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Denny McCarthy's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.