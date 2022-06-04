Davis Riley shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Riley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.