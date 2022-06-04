David Lipsky shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 210-yard par-3 fourth green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lipsky hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.