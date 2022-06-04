David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, David Lingmerth hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lingmerth's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.