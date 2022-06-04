  • David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, David Lingmerth makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lingmerth sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, David Lingmerth makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.