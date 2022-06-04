Daniel Berger shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Berger's 201 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Berger had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Berger got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.