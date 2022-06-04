Corey Conners shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Conners's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Conners got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.