Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kirk's his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 3 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.