Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Howell III got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Howell III's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.