Chan Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Chan Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.